Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Yordan Alvarez, James Wood, Oneil Cruz)

A ton of new series begin in Major League Baseball on Monday, and we now have around two weeks of data to reference when deciding how to bet on these games.

One of the most exciting ways to bet on MLB is in the prop market – specifically home run props.

So, each day here at SI Betting, we break down our favorite players to bet on to leave the yard, and I’m eyeing three players that have gotten off to fast starts this season.

One of those players is Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez, who is off to a fast start this season, homering four times while posting a .400 batting average.

Plus, there are a couple of young outfielders that I think are worth a look to go deep against starting pitchers that have traditionally struggled with the long ball. Here’s a look at each home run prop for the action on Monday, April 6.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Monday, April 6

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

James Wood to Hit a Home Run (+546)

Washington Nationals youngster James Wood has homered twice already this season, and he’s coming off a 31-homer campaign in the 2025 season.

On Monday, Wood takes on the St. Louis Cardinals and righty Andre Pallante, who allowed 21 home runs in 31 appearances in the 2025 season. Pallante did not give up a long ball in his first start of this season, but he’s certainly gettable after posting a 5.31 ERA in 2025.

Wood isn’t hitting for average yet this season, but he’s displayed some nice power, ranking in the 88th percentile in barrel percentage and the 74th percentile in hard-hit percentage in 2026.

At over 5/1, Wood is worth a look, especially since the pitchers behind Pallante may not be great. St. Louis had a 4.97 bullpen ERA so far in the 2026 campaign.

Yordan Alvarez to Hit a Home Run (+271)

There isn’t a hotter hitter in baseball right now than Houston Astros star Yordan Alvarez, and his Statcast profile is one of the most shocking things you’ll see today:

Yordan Alvarez's Statcast profile. | Statcast

Alvarez now takes on the Colorado Rockies and righty Ryan Feltner, who allowed four homers in six starts last season. Feltner went just three innings in his 2026 debut, and the Colorado bullpen (five homers allowed this season) is certainly beatable for a bat like Alvarez.

This season, Alvarez has homered four times and leads MLB in slugging (.900) and OPS (1.478). He’s absolutely worth a bet at nearly 3/1 odds at the homer-friendly Coors Field.

Oneil Cruz to Hit a Home Run (+305)

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Oneil Cruz has gotten off to a rough start in the field, but he’s making up for it at the dish.

Cruz is hitting .314 with four homers and 1.026 OPS early on in the 2026 season. Now, he takes on San Diego Padres righty German Marquez, who was touched up for eight hits, four runs and two homers in his 2026 debut.

Marquez is coming off a rough 2025 season where he allowed 23 home runs in 26 starts, posting a 6.70 ERA in the process.

Cruz has been a much better hitter against right-handed pitching in his career (.252 batting average vs. righties, .185 vs. lefties), and he’s hit at least 20 homers in back-to-back seasons. I like him at this price to continue his strong start to the 2026 campaign.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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