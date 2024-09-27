Friday Night Lights For No. 7 Miami; First Alert: September 27, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Miami Hurricanes athletics, including complete TV listings.
No. 7 Miami is back in prime time and this time ESPN can't kick them off the air. They will take on the Virginia Tech Hokies (2-2) in prime time as the Hurricanes look to continue a dominant pace to the playoffs.
This is the beginning of ACC play for the Canes as they look to get the monkey off their back after back-to-back seasons of finishing under .500 in conference play.
- "If you give a hundred percent of yourself tonight, people are gonna look at you differently. People are gonna think of you differently. And I promise you, you’re gonna look and think differently about yourselves." — Coach Taylor, Friday Night Lights
How to Watch: No. 7 Miami vs. Virginia Tech; Week 5 College Football TV Schedule
Hurricane Results
- Soccer: No. 6 Stanford 1, Miami 0
