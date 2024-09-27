Friday Night Lights For No. 7 Miami; First Alert: September 27, 2024

All Hurricanes

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Miami Hurricanes athletics, including complete TV listings.

Sep 21, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Damien Martinez (6) dives into the end zone for a two point conversion against the South Florida Bulls in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

No. 7 Miami is back in prime time and this time ESPN can't kick them off the air. They will take on the Virginia Tech Hokies (2-2) in prime time as the Hurricanes look to continue a dominant pace to the playoffs.

This is the beginning of ACC play for the Canes as they look to get the monkey off their back after back-to-back seasons of finishing under .500 in conference play.

  • "If you give a hundred percent of yourself tonight, people are gonna look at you differently. People are gonna think of you differently. And I promise you, you’re gonna look and think differently about yourselves." — Coach Taylor, Friday Night Lights

How to Watch: No. 7 Miami vs. Virginia Tech; Week 5 College Football TV Schedule

