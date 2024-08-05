Miami Hurricanes Soccer Exhibition Game Postponed; First Alert: August 5, 2024
CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The start of the sports for the Miami Hurricanes was supposed to start on Sunday with soccer playing an exhibition game against Florida Gulf Coast University. It has been postponed due to impending inclement weather.
This would have been the first time that the new-looking team would have played and shown what they could be as FBCU is the defending Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament Champions. A win would have shown some of the improvements that have happened over the season with new players and a new coach.
