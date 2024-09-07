Miami Hurricanes Volleyball Faces No. 1 Texas; First Alert: September 7, 2024
A major challenge awaits the Miami Hurricanes Volleyball team as they face the best team in the country the No. 1 Texas Longhorns in an epic matchup.
In their previous outing, the University of Miami volleyball team (4-0) defeated the Indiana Hoosiers (3-2), 3-1, Friday night in the Gregory Gymnasium.
It was a dominate showcase for the Canes who have generated so much momentum in the coming months leading up to this match that could push the program nationally. If that does happen, Cam Ward and the football team won't be the only talk of the town in Coral Gables.
Against the Hoosiers the team totaled 54 kills, 54 assists, 46 digs, seven blocks, and seven aces in their victory. Junior Flormarie Heredia Colon again led the team in kills with 18, while junior Dalia Wilson earned four blocks.
If this production can be replicated, they will likely stand a chance to be one of the best teams in the country.
