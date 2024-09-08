All Hurricanes

Victory Weekend For The University of Miami; First Alert: September 8, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Miami Hurricanes athletics, including complete TV listings.

Justice Sandle

Sep 7, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Elijah Arroyo (8) celebrates with Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Markel Bell (70) after scoring a touchdown against Florida A&M Rattlers during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Not only did the No. 12 Miami Hurricanes Football team dominate another opponent, but the volleyball team came back down 0-2 to defeat the reigning national champions in No. 1 Texas.

The FAMU game was all but inevitable for what Cam Ward and this star-studded team would do. It was another win to add to the column as they prepare for ACC play in a few weeks.

The biggest shocker was the volleyball team, and Grace Lopez was dominating the day and rising to the occasion. There has been a like of hype around this volleyball team going into the season and they proved it with a signature win.

Canes Results:

Football: No. 12 Miami 56, Florida 9

Volleyball: Miami 3, No. 1 Texas 2

Did you miss?

Canes socer has won three in a row and now has a new commitment from Brea Gibbons.

