Victory Weekend For The University of Miami; First Alert: September 8, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Miami Hurricanes athletics, including complete TV listings.
Not only did the No. 12 Miami Hurricanes Football team dominate another opponent, but the volleyball team came back down 0-2 to defeat the reigning national champions in No. 1 Texas.
The FAMU game was all but inevitable for what Cam Ward and this star-studded team would do. It was another win to add to the column as they prepare for ACC play in a few weeks.
The biggest shocker was the volleyball team, and Grace Lopez was dominating the day and rising to the occasion. There has been a like of hype around this volleyball team going into the season and they proved it with a signature win.
Canes Results:
Football: No. 12 Miami 56, Florida 9
Volleyball: Miami 3, No. 1 Texas 2
Did you miss?
Canes socer has won three in a row and now has a new commitment from Brea Gibbons.
We'll Leave You With This...
