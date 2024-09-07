Live Updates: Florida A&M Vs. No. 12 Miami
First Quarter
The Hurricanes move down the field again with Ward throwing the ball all around the field. Restrepo breaks free for his first touchdown of the game and his second of the season. The Canes are running around FAMU to start this game. Miami 15, Florida A&M 0
Two plays later, Cam Ward finds Elijah Arroyo with an easy touchdown down the middle of the field. Miami 7, Florida A&M 0
The defense of the Hurricanes starts the game off on fire. They force an interception after flushing Richardson out of the pocket and an incredible interception from Wesley Bissanithe to give the Canes great field position.
Pregame
A few notable players in street clothes for the Hurricanes:
OL - Jalen Rivers
CB - Daryl Porter Jr.
Isaiah Tyler is in street clothes and also has his arm in a sling
DB - Ryan Mack, and Isaiah Thomas
How to Watch: Florida A&M at No. 12 Miami; Full Week 2 College Football TV Sched
The No 12. Miami Hurricanes (1-0) are back on top of the ACC after week one when they soundly defeated the Florida Gators. Now they return to South Beach to host their home opener in Hard Rock Stadium Against Florida A&M (2-0).
Cam Ward has taken the national by storm and likely leads the race for the Heisman. The Canes will look to defang the rattlers as they continue to move in the direction of the top 10 in the AP Polls.
How to Watch: No. 12 Miami Hurricanes vs. Florida A&M Rattlers
When: Saturday, Sept 7, 6:00 p.m. ET
Where: Hard Rock Stadium
TV: ACCNX/ESPN+
Series: Miami leads 10-1
Last Meeting: Miami defeated Florida A&M 70-3. Three of the Hurricane running backs went for over 100 yards with at least one touchdown. The defense held the Rattlers to under 200 yards of offense.