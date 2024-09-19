While Football Ride High, Other Sports Look to Follow; First Alert: September 19th, 2024
The talk of the school right now revolves around the Miami Hurricanes football team and their 3-0 start to the season led by senior transfer quarterback Cam Ward. The Canes have climbed all the way to number-eight in this week's AP Poll, their highest ranking since 2020.
Miami volleyball gained some ears and eyeballs last week after shocking the first ranked Texas Longhorns in Austin two Saturdays ago; however, the ladies struggled to carry that momentum into their weekend trip to Columbus.
They lost their first two matches of the weekend to Ohio State and Wright State 3-to-0 and 3-to-1 respectively. The ladies were able to finish off on a positive note in a straight sets win against Buffalo on Sunday.
The weekend unfortunately dropped the Canes out of this week's AVCA Top 25, and sets up a big weekend in Coral Gables as the ladies will face Arkansas, Texas Tech and FIU. Still, a 6-2 start to the season has Miami in a good spot ahead of the start of ACC play.
Miami soccer started ACC play last week hosting one of the top teams in the country in the Virginia Cavaliers, falling 3-to-1 to move to 3-3-1 on the season.
The lady Canes have yet to get going offensively this season, only surpassing two goals one of their first seven games. Although, the team found themselves in a 1-to-1 game after 75 minutes with one of the top teams in the country.
If the team can find their way offensively late in matches, they could find themselves in a much more successful position as conference plays continues. The Canes have an opportunity tonight to get their first conference win against the SMU Mustangs tonight at 7 p.m. from Cobb Stadium.