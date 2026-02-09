Miami Women's Basketball Struggles Continue, Dropping Another Game to FSU: First Alert
In this story:
The University of Miami women’s basketball team fell 87-70 to Florida State on Sunday afternoon in Tallahassee,
Miami is now 12–12 overall and 4–9 in ACC play, while the Seminoles are 8–16 overall and hold a 3–9 mark in conference action.
The Canes had three players in double figures for scoring with Ra Shaya Kyle leading on both ends of the floor. Kyle posted 23 points and 13 rebounds to secure double-double No. 15 of the 2025-26 season.
The Seminoles kept Miami scoreless for the initial four minutes of play and went on a 6-0 run. Miami’s first points came from Candace Kpetikou inside the paint, followed by a three-point jumper from Raviv to get the Canes within one, 6-5. Miami earned its first lead of the game at the 2:50 mark with a tip-in layup from Kyle to take a 9–8 advantage. The contest remained within one possession at the end of the first quarter, with Florida State holding a slight edge, 13–12.
Within the first minute of period two, Miami regained the lead at 14-13 off a fastbreak layup from Ahnay Adams. For the next minute the lead shifted three times before the Seminoles capitalized on UM’s offensive fouls, forcing five turnovers on the Canes. The Hurricanes also struggled at the free-throw line in the second quarter, going 2-of-7 (28.6%), and were outscored 29–19 in the period, trailing 42–31 at halftime.
Florida State opened the second half with three consecutive baskets to extend its lead to 48–31, prompting a Miami timeout at the 8:23 mark. The Seminoles continued to build momentum out of the break, stretching their advantage to 21 points, 54–33. Florida State remained in control for the remainder of the third quarter and entered the final period ahead, 68–46.
Miami opened the fourth quarter on a 6–0 run and continued to chip away at the deficit, cutting the lead to 12 points, its smallest margin of the second half. However, the Seminoles responded and held off the comeback attempt to secure the 87–70 victory.
The Hurricanes will return to Miami for a bye week before resuming road play on Sunday, Feb. 15, in Boston, Mass. Tipoff at Boston College is scheduled for noon inside Conte Forum, with streaming available on ACCNX.
Countdown to Men's Basketball Selection Sunday
35 days until March 15
First Alert: Saturday, February 7, 2026
Miami Hurricanes Quote of the Day
"To be honest, whether my jersey is retired there or not—big deal. You go to college to graduate. I graduated. That's the point."Bernie Kosar
Miami Hurricanes Sunday Results
Women's Basketball: FSU 87, Miami 70
Miami Hurricanes Saturday Schedule
Baseball Scrimmage: The Orange team earned a 2-0 win over the Green Canes in an intrasquad scrimmage Friday night at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.
The Orange squad scored once in the first inning and added an insurance run in the fifth, while the pitching staff combined for a shutout. Jake Ogden led the Orange offense, finishing 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.
Countdown to 2026 Miami Hurricanes Baseball Season
4 days (Lehigh at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, 7 p.m. ET)
Check us Out On:
We'll Leave You With This
Miami Hurricanes On SI
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.