The Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots 29-13 on Sunday to win Super Bowl 60. The Seahawks utilized a great defense, strong special teams and a ball control style to keep the Patriots offense from finding success.

Former Miami quarterback Cam Ward just completed his rookie season with the Tennessee Titans and played both the Patriots and Seahawks this season. Ward's Week 12 game against the Seahawks was the rookie's first multi-touchdown performance of his career as he passed for 256 yards with a touchdown in the air and on the ground. His Titans fell short, but gave the eventual Super Bowl champions a good game, losing 30-24.

Ward actually ran into bigger trouble against the Super Bowl runners up as he he committed two turnovers, throwing an interception and losing a fumble in the Titans Week 7 31-13 loss to the Patriots. Ward passed for 255 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 39 yards, but it wasn't enough to take down the AFC champions.

Ward finished his rookie season with 59.8 completion percentage, 3,169 yards with 15 TDs and seven interceptions. He added 159 yards and two touchdowns on the ground but the Titans still struggled and will ultimately pick fourth overall in the upcoming NFL Draft.

The Hurricane Club announced plans to hold an in-person, silent auction during the Miami home basketball game against North Carolina on Tuesday. The auction will take place above section 101 at the Watsco Center and will feature game-used, signed footballs from the 2025-26 Miami Hurricanes football season.



Autographed footballs include signatures from Carson Beck, Malachi Toney, Rueben Bain Jr., CJ Daniels, Mark Fletcher Jr., Wesley Bissainthe, Keionte Scott, Jakobe Thomas, Mohamed Toure, Marty Brown, Cam Pruitt, Elija Lofton, Keelan Marion, Francis Mauigoa, and Girard Pringle, Jr.

"He's the greatest passer I ever saw in college.” Bob Devaney on George Mira

Men's Tennis: Miami vs. USF, 12 p.m., Coral Gables, WATCH

Miami vs. USF, 12 p.m., Coral Gables, WATCH Men's Basketball: Miami vs. North Carolina, 7 p.m., Coral Cables, ESPN

3 days (Lehigh at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, 7 p.m. ET)

The Hurricanes are calling all fans to wear orange for their Tuesday basketball game against the North Carolina Tar Heels in order to pull off an "Orange Out" at the Watsco Center.