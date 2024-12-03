Two Miami Volleyball Players Honored by ACC; First Alert: December 3, 2024
The University of Miami had two volleyball players receive All-ACC honors Monday afternoon, according to a release from the conference.
Junior Flormarie Heredia Colon was named to the All-ACC First Team. Sophomore Grace Lopez earned All-ACC Second Team honors.
Heredia Colon claimed her third straight All-ACC honor and first first-team selection. From Santo Domingo, she led the ACC in kills (490) and points (562.5) for the majority of the season, while maintaining second in points per set (4.93) and kills per set (4.30). In addition to her dominant stats, Heredia Colon earned ACC Offensive Player of the Week after leading her team to an undefeated weekend.
In her second season as a Hurricane, Lopez finished the regular season fifth in total points (470) in the ACC, while claiming sixth in total kills (400).
Lopez was also named ACC Offensive Player of the Week twice. With the accolade, Lopez has gone back-to-back in conference honors, as she was selected to the All-ACC First Team and All-Freshman team last season.
