All Hurricanes

Two Miami Volleyball Players Honored by ACC; First Alert: December 3, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Miami Hurricanes athletics, including complete TV listings.

Scott Salomon

Grace Lopez spiking a ball against an opponent.
Grace Lopez spiking a ball against an opponent. / Miami Hurricanes Athletics

The University of Miami had two volleyball players receive All-ACC honors Monday afternoon, according to a release from the conference.

Junior Flormarie Heredia Colon was named to the All-ACC First Team. Sophomore Grace Lopez earned All-ACC Second Team honors.

Heredia Colon claimed her third straight All-ACC honor and first first-team selection. From Santo Domingo, she led the ACC in kills (490) and points (562.5) for the majority of the season, while maintaining second in points per set (4.93) and kills per set (4.30). In addition to her dominant stats, Heredia Colon earned ACC Offensive Player of the Week after leading her team to an undefeated weekend.

In her second season as a Hurricane, Lopez finished the regular season fifth in total points (470) in the ACC, while claiming sixth in total kills (400).

Lopez was also named ACC Offensive Player of the Week twice. With the accolade, Lopez has gone back-to-back in conference honors, as she was selected to the All-ACC First Team and All-Freshman team last season.

Hurricanes Schedule:

Men's Basketball: Arkansas at Miami; 7 p.m., ESPN2

How To Watch ACC/SEC Challenge: Arkansas at Miami

Hurricanes Results:

No games scheduled.

We'll Leave You With This.....

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes related: TwitterFacebookInstagram, and Youtube

Published
Scott Salomon
SCOTT SALOMON

Scott Salomon joined On SI in April 2024 covering breaking news and analysis for the Miami Dolphins site, and has since contributed to the Miami Heat, Back in the Day NBA, Miami Hurricanes and San Antonio Spurs sites. Scott is based in South Florida and has been covering the local and national sports scene for 35 years. He's covered and has been credentialed for the Super Bowl, the NFL Combine, various Orange Bowls and college football championship games. Scott was also credentialed for the NBA All-Star game and covered the Miami Heat during their first six seasons for USA TODAY. Scott is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law. Scott has two sons and his hobbies include watching sports on television and binge watching shows on various streaming services.

Home/All Things Canes