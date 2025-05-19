ACC Tournament Preview: How To Watch Cal Golden Bears At Miami Hurricanes Baseball
The Miami Hurricanes baseball team ended their regular season with a whimper on Saturday against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. After months of incredible baseball and consistent winning, they stumbled down the stretch, losing five of their final six games. However, the team will have to pull themselves together and refocus as they prepare for the ACC Tournament, which kicks off on Tuesday.
The No. 9 seed Hurricanes will open up against No. 16 seed Cal Golden Bears in a win or go home first round matchup. Cal did not have a great season, finishing just 22 - 30 overall and 9 - 21 in conference play. This is a game that Miami should be the favorites to win, but they will have to bounce back and play better ball than they have been as of late. The winner will advance to Round 2 on Wednesday, May 21.
How to Watch Cal Golden Bears At Miami Hurricanes Baseball
What: Cal Golden Bears @ University of Miami Hurricanes
When: Tuesday, May 20
Time: 9:00 AM EST
Where: Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Durham, North Carolina
TV: ACC Network
Live Stream: N/A
Miami Player To Watch
Daniel Cuvet, Miami Hurricanes - Cuvet has been far and away the Canes' top player this season. His 76 RBIs are 30 more than anyone else on the team, and his 16 home runs at least double every other teammate's total for the season. His .374 batting average is also a team best. He has been hitting for power and contact, and dominated against ACC pitching. How far Miami goes in this tournament will have a lot to do with how he plays when the lights shine their brightest.
Cal Player To Watch
Dominic Smaldino, Cal Golden Bears - Smaldino is the most dangerous hitter in the Cal lineup. His 11 home runs and 42 RBIs both lead the team. If Miami is going to handle their business and move on in the ACC Tournament, it starts with stopping him.
Recommended Articles
Miami's Inconsistency Cost Team Final Game Dropping Series Finale To Notre Dame
Miami Blasts Notre Dame 15-1 Ties Series Ahead Of Rubber Match
Five-Star Tight End Mark Bowman Lists Miami In His Final Seven Schools