Five-Star Tight End Mark Bowman Lists Miami in his Final Seven Schools

The Miami Hurricanes continue the recruiting trail as they have another five-star recruiting interest in the program known as "Tight End U".

Justice Sandle

Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal reacts during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal reacts during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Five-star Tight End Mark Bowman is down to seven schools: Miami, Oregon, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Georgia, USC, and Texas.

Out of the schools listed, the Hurricanes send the highest drafted tight end, Elijah Arroyo, in the 2025 draft, and should have a clear advantage for the star tight end. The top tight end in the country is a California native, so that also could play in his favor if he wanted to travel across the country. The Hurricanes won't stop because of the deep roots that Mario Cristobal has on the West Coast, thanks to his time with the Ducks.

The Hurricanes have the No. 8 recruiting class in the country after the commitment of Cantwell, and more stars will start to commit to the Hurricanes soon and boost that number.

Class of 2026 Commitments

  1. CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
  2. LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
  3. QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
  4. OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
  5. CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
  6. RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
  7. OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
  8. OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
  9. CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
  10. OL, Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri (Committed 5/13/2025)

Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

