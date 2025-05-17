Five-Star Tight End Mark Bowman Lists Miami in his Final Seven Schools
The Miami Hurricanes continue the recruiting trail as they have another five-star recruiting interest in the program known as "Tight End U".
Five-star Tight End Mark Bowman is down to seven schools: Miami, Oregon, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Georgia, USC, and Texas.
Out of the schools listed, the Hurricanes send the highest drafted tight end, Elijah Arroyo, in the 2025 draft, and should have a clear advantage for the star tight end. The top tight end in the country is a California native, so that also could play in his favor if he wanted to travel across the country. The Hurricanes won't stop because of the deep roots that Mario Cristobal has on the West Coast, thanks to his time with the Ducks.
The Hurricanes have the No. 8 recruiting class in the country after the commitment of Cantwell, and more stars will start to commit to the Hurricanes soon and boost that number.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
- RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
- OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
- OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
- CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
- OL, Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri (Committed 5/13/2025)