ACC Tournament Schedule Released: Miami Hurricanes Open Up Against Cal As No. 9 Seed

The Miami Hurricanes will face No. 16 seed California in the opening game of the 2025 ACC Baseball Tournament, a single-elimination event beginning May 20 in Durham, North Carolina.

The Miami Hurricanes Baseball team celebrating a victory against Notre Dame
The Miami Hurricanes Baseball team celebrating a victory against Notre Dame / Miami Athletics

The regular season of ACC baseball has concluded, and the ACC Tournament is set. The Miami Hurricanes have earned the No. 9 seed in the 16-team tournament. The first pitch of the tournament is scheduled for 9:00 AM EST on Tuesday, May 20, at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Durham, North Carolina. Miami will be playing in the opening game against the #16 seed Cal Golden Bears.

This is a single-elimination tournament, and the five-round tournament will conclude with a championship game on May 25. The top four seeds will get a two-round bye, while the No. 5 through No. 8 seeds will get a one-round bye. All games will be aired on the ACC Network with the exception of the championship game, which will air on ESPN2 at noon on May 25.  

Full ACC Tournament Schedule

Round 1

Tuesday, May 20

Game 1

9:00 am

#9 Miami vs. #16 California

Game 2

1:00 pm

#12 Virginia Tech vs. #13 Stanford

Game 3

5:00 pm

#10 Louisville vs. #15 Pitt

Game 4

9:00 pm

#11 Notre Dame vs. #14 Boston College

Round 2

Wednesday, May 21

Game 5

9:00 am

TBD vs. #8 Wake Forest

Game 6

1:00 pm

TBD vs. #5 Clemson

Game 7

5:00 pm

TBD vs. #7 Duke

Game 8

9:00 pm

TBD vs. #6 Virginia

QUARTERFINALS

Thursday, May 22

Game 9

3:00 pm

#1 Georgia Tech vs. TBD

Game 10

7:00 pm

#4 NC State vs. TBD

QUARTERFINALS

Friday, May 23

Game 11

3:00 pm

#2 Florida State vs. TBD

Game 12

7:00 pm

#3 North Carolina vs. TBD

SEMIFINALS

Saturday, May 24

Game 13

1:00 pm

TBD vs TBD

Game 14

5:00 pm

TBD vs. TBD

Championship

Sunday, May 25

Game 15

Noon

TBD vs. TBD

Published
MARK MORALES-SMITH

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites.

