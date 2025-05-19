ACC Tournament Schedule Released: Miami Hurricanes Open Up Against Cal As No. 9 Seed
The regular season of ACC baseball has concluded, and the ACC Tournament is set. The Miami Hurricanes have earned the No. 9 seed in the 16-team tournament. The first pitch of the tournament is scheduled for 9:00 AM EST on Tuesday, May 20, at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Durham, North Carolina. Miami will be playing in the opening game against the #16 seed Cal Golden Bears.
This is a single-elimination tournament, and the five-round tournament will conclude with a championship game on May 25. The top four seeds will get a two-round bye, while the No. 5 through No. 8 seeds will get a one-round bye. All games will be aired on the ACC Network with the exception of the championship game, which will air on ESPN2 at noon on May 25.
Full ACC Tournament Schedule
Round 1
Tuesday, May 20
Game 1
9:00 am
#9 Miami vs. #16 California
Game 2
1:00 pm
#12 Virginia Tech vs. #13 Stanford
Game 3
5:00 pm
#10 Louisville vs. #15 Pitt
Game 4
9:00 pm
#11 Notre Dame vs. #14 Boston College
Round 2
Wednesday, May 21
Game 5
9:00 am
TBD vs. #8 Wake Forest
Game 6
1:00 pm
TBD vs. #5 Clemson
Game 7
5:00 pm
TBD vs. #7 Duke
Game 8
9:00 pm
TBD vs. #6 Virginia
QUARTERFINALS
Thursday, May 22
Game 9
3:00 pm
#1 Georgia Tech vs. TBD
Game 10
7:00 pm
#4 NC State vs. TBD
QUARTERFINALS
Friday, May 23
Game 11
3:00 pm
#2 Florida State vs. TBD
Game 12
7:00 pm
#3 North Carolina vs. TBD
SEMIFINALS
Saturday, May 24
Game 13
1:00 pm
TBD vs TBD
Game 14
5:00 pm
TBD vs. TBD
Championship
Sunday, May 25
Game 15
Noon
TBD vs. TBD
Recommended Articles
ACC Tournament Preview: How To Watch Cal Golden Bears At Miami Hurricanes Baseball
Miami's Inconsistency Cost Team Final Game Dropping Series Finale To Notre Dame
Miami Blasts Notre Dame 15-1 Ties Series Ahead Of Rubber Match
Five-Star Tight End Mark Bowman Lists Miami In His Final Seven Schools