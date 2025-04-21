College Baseball Preview: How To Watch Miami At Florida International
It is now safe to say that the Miami Hurricanes baseball team is red-hot after they swept the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets this weekend in a three-game series. They outscored the Yellow Jackets by a total of 21 - 4.
That's now six wins in a row, nine wins in their last 11 games, and their third straight series victory in ACC play. On Wednesday, they now look to take their momentum and pay the FIU Panthers back for a blowout loss they handed Miami back on April 2. However, this is a different team than FIU faced back in early April. The Hurricanes are rolling and will look to keep it going against FIU before another ACC showdown this weekend against the Boston College Eagles.
How to Watch Miami Baseball At Florida International
What: University of Miami Hurricanes @ Florida International University Panthers
When: Wednesday, April 23
Time: 6:00 PM EST
Where: Florida International University Baseball Stadium, Miami, Florida
TV: N/A
Live Stream: ESPN+
Miami Player To Watch
Tanner Smith, Miami Hurricanes - Smith had himself a big day on Sunday against Georgia Tech. The catcher set the tone with a three-run home run in the first inning, which the Canes never looked back from. He also scored Miami's 10th and final run, giving him three RBIs and two runs on the day in route to a 10 - 2 victory.
Florida International Player To Watch
Kishon Frett, FIU Panthers - Frett is the big slugger in the Panthers' lineup. He leads the team with 15 home runs, 31 RBIs, and a .700 slugging percentage. The closest on the team in home runs is Brylan West with eight, so this team relies on Frett's power in the heart of their lineup. The Hurricanes will have to neutralize him if they want to keep their winning streak going.
