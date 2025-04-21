All Hurricanes

College Baseball Preview: How To Watch Miami At Florida International

After sweeping the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets over the weekend, the Miami Hurricanes baseball squad will look to keep the momentum going against Florida International.

Mark Morales-Smith

Miami (Fl) Hurricanes pitcher Myles Caba (40) celebrates after defeating the Clemson Tigers during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field.
Miami (Fl) Hurricanes pitcher Myles Caba (40) celebrates after defeating the Clemson Tigers during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

It is now safe to say that the Miami Hurricanes baseball team is red-hot after they swept the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets this weekend in a three-game series. They outscored the Yellow Jackets by a total of 21 - 4.

That's now six wins in a row, nine wins in their last 11 games, and their third straight series victory in ACC play. On Wednesday, they now look to take their momentum and pay the FIU Panthers back for a blowout loss they handed Miami back on April 2. However, this is a different team than FIU faced back in early April. The Hurricanes are rolling and will look to keep it going against FIU before another ACC showdown this weekend against the Boston College Eagles.   

How to Watch Miami Baseball At Florida International

What: University of Miami Hurricanes @ Florida International University Panthers

When: Wednesday, April 23

Time: 6:00 PM EST

Where: Florida International University Baseball Stadium, Miami, Florida

TV: N/A

Live Stream: ESPN+

Miami Player To Watch

Tanner Smith, Miami Hurricanes - Smith had himself a big day on Sunday against Georgia Tech. The catcher set the tone with a three-run home run in the first inning, which the Canes never looked back from. He also scored Miami's 10th and final run, giving him three RBIs and two runs on the day in route to a 10 - 2 victory. 

Florida International Player To Watch

Kishon Frett, FIU Panthers - Frett is the big slugger in the Panthers' lineup. He leads the team with 15 home runs, 31 RBIs, and a .700 slugging percentage. The closest on the team in home runs is Brylan West with eight, so this team relies on Frett's power in the heart of their lineup. The Hurricanes will have to neutralize him if they want to keep their winning streak going.

Recommended Articles

Miami Baseball Continues Hot Streak, Sweeping No. 13 Georgia Tech

Miami Secures Top 15 Series, Defeating No. 13 Georgia Tech 7-2

Miami Takes Game One, Upsets No. 14 Georgia Tech

Published
Mark Morales-Smith
MARK MORALES-SMITH

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites.

Home/Baseball