College Baseball Preview: How to Watch Duke at Miami
The weekend series against the Duke Blue Devils did not start out how the Miami Hurricanes baseball team had hoped on Friday. The Blue Devils blew out the Canes by a score of 13 - 3 at Alex Rodriguez Park.
The good news is that Miami gets a chance to bounce right back on Saturday and climb back into the series on Saturday and potentially force a rubber match on Sunday in this big ACC showdown. It won't be easy, though. Duke has been impressive all season, and Miami has just started to find their footing as of late. A big win on Saturday could get the Canes right back on track, and if they can come away with a series win this weekend, it would be a massive momentum swing for their season.
How to Watch Duke at Miami Baseball
What: Duke Blue Devils @ University of Miami Hurricanes
When: Saturday, April 12
Time: 6:00 PM EST
Where: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, Florida
TV: N/A
Live Stream: ACCNX
Miami Player to Watch
Daniel Cuvet, Miami Hurricanes - In a game that didn't have a whole lot of positives in it for the Hurricanes, Cuvet did have one of the team's five hits and drove in one of their two RBIs. The corner infielder is off to a strong start to the season and will look to build off of his performance on Friday. We are grasping at straws a bit here because it was a tough day all around for the Canes, but Cuvet has been a bright spot this season and will look to help his team bounce back in Saturday's game.
Duke Player to Watch
Jake Hyde, Duke Blue Devils - Hyde destroyed the Hurricanes' pitching in Friday's blowout victory. He went two for four with two walks, two runs scored, and drove in a ridiculous six RBIs with four of those RBIs coming on a grand slam in the Blue Devils six-run sixth inning. If Miami is going to have any chance at knocking off Duke in the next two games, they can not let Hyde have another performance at the plate like this.
