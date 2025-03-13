College Baseball Preview & Prediction: How to Watch Miami at Wake Forest
The series between the University of Miami Hurricanes and Wake Forest Demon Deacons will now start on Friday, March 14. These two teams have been going in opposite directions as of late, but it's still very early. Miami looks to get hot when it matters, and that's now at the start of ACC conference play.
This is now a big weekend series for Miami, who has lost three of their last four to drop them to 12-6. The Demon Deacons, on the other hand, are white-hot and come in flying high on a six-game winning streak that has brought their record up to 15-3. We expect decent weather this weekend. It should be clear enough to get this series in.
How to Watch Miami Baseball at Wake Forest
What: University of Miami Hurricanes @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons
When: Friday, March 14
Time: 8:00 PM EST
Where: David F Couch Ballpark, Winston-Salem, North Carolina
TV: ACC Network
Live Stream: ACCNX
Miami Player to Watch
Derek Williams, University of Miami Hurricanes - We will highlight Williams once again as he was the only player to do much at the plate during The U's most recent loss to the UCF Knights. The right fielder's two-run home run accounted for two of the team's four runs and two of the team's three RBIs. If he can continue contributing from the bottom half of the lineup, it can go a long way in getting this team back on track and help them knock off a tough Wake Forest squad.
Wake Forest Player to Watch
Marek Houston, Wake Forest Demon Deacons - Houston has been the heart and soul of the Demon Deacons' lineup early in the season. His batting average is currently .406, and he is also leading Wake Forest with seven home runs, 34 RBIs, and is slugging .797. This is the man that Miami will have to find a way to slow down if they plan on winning their first series in ACC conference play.
