Miami Hurricanes Star Baseball Player Named to Preseason All Conference Team
Miami Hurricanes sophomore Daniel Cuvet was named to the Preseason All-Conference Team by Perfect Game, the organization announced Tuesday afternoon.
The University of Miami slugger was also named a Preseason All-American by the publication last week and was ranked ninth in Perfect Game’s top 100 list of college baseball’s best sophomores.
Last season, no Division I freshman tallied more RBI (75) than Cuvet, as the Fort Lauderdale, Fla. native posted a .351/.429/.736 slash line in addition to setting a new Miami freshman home run record (24).
2025 Miami Hurricanes Baseball Schedule is Here
Head Coach J.D. Arteaga has done a brilliant job recruiting during the offseason to assist Cuvet and the team the chance at an amazing season. The Miami Hurricanes’ 2024 recruiting class was ranked highest in the ACC by Baseball America, and the Hurricanes came in eighth in the national rankings.
Last season was not the starting point the coach wanted when he returned to Coral Gables. Finishing the season 27 - 30 and 11-19 in conference play was not the vision for this season after a semi-successful season with an appearance in the NCAA Tournament a year prior.
Cuvet and the Hurricanes will start their season one month from today at Mark Light Field against Niagara, with first pitch to commence at 7 p.m.