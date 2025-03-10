College Baseball Preview & Prediction: How to Watch UCF vs. Miami
The University of Miami Hurricanes baseball team is coming off a much-needed win on Sunday, one that they needed to salvage a disappointing series loss to the UConn Huskies on their home field. They will now look to shake that series off as they hit the road and head to Orlando, Florida, to take on the UCF Knights on Tuesday night.
UCF has been a very good team so far this year, starting off the season with a 12-3 overall record and a 10-2 record at home. This will not be an easy game for the Hurricanes to bounce in. It will be a hard-fought game between two tough in-state rivals.
How to Watch Miami at UCF Baseball
What: University of Miami Hurricanes @ University of Central Florida Knights
When: Tuesday, March 11
Time: 6:30 PM EST
Where: John Euliano Park, Orlando, Florida
TV: N/A
Live Stream: ACCNX
Miami Player to Watch
Jake Ogden, Miami Hurricanes - The Canes' shortstop had a huge game in the series finale against UConn on Sunday. He went 3-5 with a home run, five RBIs, and three runs scored. It was a massive performance in a game that Miami had to win to avoid an embarrassing sweep at home against a team that has struggled to get anything going to start the season. He will look to stay hot in this game against the Knights.
UCF Player to Watch
Andrew Williamson, UCF Knights - Williamson has been the Knights' most prolific hitter this season. Not only does he have a .393 average, but he also brings the power, leading the team with five home runs and 22 RBIs. He also leads the team with six doubles. When UCF needs to get something going at the plate, Williamson has been the man who has most often gotten the job done.
