College Baseball Preview & Prediction: How to Watch UCF vs. Miami

The University of Miami Hurricanes baseball team will host the University of Central Florida Knights on Tuesday, March 11.

Miami (Fl) Hurricanes infielder Antonio Jimenez (13) sets up against the Clemson Tigers in the second inning during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field.
Miami (Fl) Hurricanes infielder Antonio Jimenez (13) sets up against the Clemson Tigers in the second inning during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The University of Miami Hurricanes baseball team is coming off a much-needed win on Sunday, one that they needed to salvage a disappointing series loss to the UConn Huskies on their home field. They will now look to shake that series off as they hit the road and head to Orlando, Florida, to take on the UCF Knights on Tuesday night.

UCF has been a very good team so far this year, starting off the season with a 12-3 overall record and a 10-2 record at home. This will not be an easy game for the Hurricanes to bounce in. It will be a hard-fought game between two tough in-state rivals.  

How to Watch Miami at UCF Baseball

What: University of Miami Hurricanes @ University of Central Florida Knights

When: Tuesday, March 11

Time: 6:30 PM EST

Where: John Euliano Park, Orlando, Florida

TV: N/A

Live Stream: ACCNX

Miami Player to Watch

Jake Ogden, Miami Hurricanes - The Canes' shortstop had a huge game in the series finale against UConn on Sunday. He went 3-5 with a home run, five RBIs, and three runs scored. It was a massive performance in a game that Miami had to win to avoid an embarrassing sweep at home against a team that has struggled to get anything going to start the season. He will look to stay hot in this game against the Knights. 

UCF Player to Watch

Andrew Williamson, UCF Knights - Williamson has been the Knights' most prolific hitter this season. Not only does he have a .393 average, but he also brings the power, leading the team with five home runs and 22 RBIs. He also leads the team with six doubles. When UCF needs to get something going at the plate, Williamson has been the man who has most often gotten the job done. 

Mark Morales-Smith
MARK MORALES-SMITH

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites.

