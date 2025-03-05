College Baseball Preview & Prediction: How to Watch Villanova at Miami
The Miami Hurricanes baseball team is hosting the Villanova Wildcats on Wednesday for 305 Day The U. This is the second game of a back-to-back after playing FIU on Tuesday night. Miami has shown off an explosive offense this season, while Villanova has struggled to get out the box a bit at just 6-4. However, they have won two in a row and may be getting hot right as they get ready to come to South Florida. We fully expect the Canes to be up to the task in a game that they should be able to win on their home field. All eyes will be on Miami baseball on Wednesday night, and we expect plenty of fireworks for 305 Day when this offense hits the batters box.
How to Watch Villanova at Miami
What: Villanova Wildcats @ University of Miami Hurricanes
When: Wednesday, March 5
Time: 6:00 PM EST
Where: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field
TV: N/A
Live Stream: ACCNX
Miami Player to Watch
Bobby Marsh, Miami Hurricanes - Marsh has driven in a ridiculous 23 RBIs already this season. He has been the catalyst for the Canes' offensive explosion while batting in the heart of the lineup. His two home runs and five doubles, being seven of his 13 total hits, have been a major part of this team's success of offense so far this season. Currently, he is batting .310 with a slugging percentage of .571 and an OPS of .919. He has started off the season on fire and will look to keep it going in this game.
Villanova Player to Watch
Jason Neff, Villanova Wildcats - Neff has been the heavy hitter for the Wildcats this season. He has brought the power to their lineup with a team-best five home runs and 17 RBIs. No one else on the team has more than seven RBIs. He also leads the team in hits, runs scored, and doubles with an OPS of 1.441, which is blowing everyone else on the team away. This offense would be completely lost without him so far this season.
