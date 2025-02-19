NFL Free Agency 2025: Top Former Miami Hurricanes Offensive Stars to Watch
The NFL free agency period is about to kick off on March 12 at 4:00 PM EST. This offseason, there will be a number of former Miami Hurricanes offensive stars who will officially be available to sign once this period kicks off. Let's take a look at the three most notable players who are expected to be available and discuss what they bring to an NFL offense.
WR KJ Osborn
Osborn hits free agency coming off a down season with the New England Patriots and Washington Commanders in which he only managed to make it on the field for seven games. Even so, the former Hurricanes wideout only managed to catch seven passes for 57 yards and one TD. However, he is a proven contributor who could be in line for a bounce-back year. During his three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings from 2021-2023, he caught 158 passes while averaging over 82 targets per season compared to just 18 targets in 2024. He turned those opportunities into 1,845 yards and 15 TDs. If he finds the right landing spot, he has proven he can be a strong third option at wide receiver or a serviceable WR2 when called upon.
WR Braxton Berrios
Berrios is an iconic Hurricane who has brought the same grit in toughness to the NFL teams he has played for as he brought to Miami. He's another wide receiver coming off his worst season at an unfortunate time, but he too has the potential to take a big step forward in the right situation. While he hasn't been a major contributor on offense, he has played a significant role on special teams throughout his career as well as being used as a gadget guy racking up 11 TDs, six through the air, four on the ground, and one in the return game. If a team gives him a chance to play in the slot more he could surprise a lot of people who aren't familiar with his game.
RB Travis Homer
Homer saw his career stall out during his time in Chicago after serving as a change-of-pace back for the Seattle Seahawks to start his career. His touches were always limited, however, while in Seattle, the former Seahawks running back averaged an impressive 5.5 yards per carry and was a contributor as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. If he can find the right landing spot where he sees more opportunities, he is more than capable of chipping in as he did earlier in his career.
