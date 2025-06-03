All Hurricanes

Daniel Cuvet Named MVP of Hattiesburg Regional, All-Regional Team Announced

The Miami Hurricanes land three players on the All-Regional Team as the Hattiesburg Regional is over, highlighted by it's MVP Daniel Cuvet.

Justice Sandle

The Miami Hurricanes after senior Dorian Gonzalez Jr (0) hit a grand slam against Columbia in Hattiesburg Regional.
The Miami Hurricanes after senior Dorian Gonzalez Jr (0) hit a grand slam against Columbia in Hattiesburg Regional. / Miami Hurricanes Athletics

At the conlusion of another regional, the all-regional team has been announced and the Hurricanes land three players and an MVP on the List.

Junior ace Griffin Hugus, sophomore third baseman Daniel Cuvet, and junior outfielder Max Galvin have all been named to the All-Regional team for the Hattiesburg Regional. Cuvet takes home the honors of MVP with a monster weekend.

Hugus dominated the weekend, completing his second complete game of the season against Columbia. He threw nine innings, allowing eight hits, one earned run, eight strikeouts, and throwing 115 total pitches. He showed why he is the Canes' ace.

Griffin Hugus Receives Praise from Columbia Coach Brett Boretti After Complete Game. dark. Next. Griffin Hugus Receives Praise from Columbia Coach Brett Boretti After Complete Game

Galvin was a consistent bat and glove all weekend for the Canes. He finished the weekend garnering seven hits, two home runs, and five RBIs.

Cuvet was a monster to start regional, but cooled off in the final game against Southern Miss. The MVP finished the regional with five hits, one homer, and five RBIs.

One of the snubs from the list (and the real MVP of the weekend) was Dorain Gonzalez Jr. The senior co-captain was outstanding all weekend. In total, he brought in three home runs and ten RBIs through the four games played. He was outstanding and should be highlighted as well.

2025 NCAA Hattiesburg Regional 

C - Tucker Stockman, Southern Miss

1B - Matthew Russo, Southern Miss

2B - Jack Kail, Columbia

3B - Daniel Cuvet, Miami

SS - Sam Miller, Columbia

OF - Ben Higdon

OF - Anton Lazits

OF - Max Galvin, Miami

DH - Joey Urban, Southern Miss

P - Griffin Hugus, Miami

P - Camden Sunstrom, Southern Miss

MVP - Daniel Cuvet, Miami

More Miami Hurricanes Baseball News:

feed

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky

Published |Modified
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Baseball