Daniel Cuvet Named MVP of Hattiesburg Regional, All-Regional Team Announced
At the conlusion of another regional, the all-regional team has been announced and the Hurricanes land three players and an MVP on the List.
Junior ace Griffin Hugus, sophomore third baseman Daniel Cuvet, and junior outfielder Max Galvin have all been named to the All-Regional team for the Hattiesburg Regional. Cuvet takes home the honors of MVP with a monster weekend.
Hugus dominated the weekend, completing his second complete game of the season against Columbia. He threw nine innings, allowing eight hits, one earned run, eight strikeouts, and throwing 115 total pitches. He showed why he is the Canes' ace.
Galvin was a consistent bat and glove all weekend for the Canes. He finished the weekend garnering seven hits, two home runs, and five RBIs.
Cuvet was a monster to start regional, but cooled off in the final game against Southern Miss. The MVP finished the regional with five hits, one homer, and five RBIs.
One of the snubs from the list (and the real MVP of the weekend) was Dorain Gonzalez Jr. The senior co-captain was outstanding all weekend. In total, he brought in three home runs and ten RBIs through the four games played. He was outstanding and should be highlighted as well.
2025 NCAA Hattiesburg Regional
C - Tucker Stockman, Southern Miss
1B - Matthew Russo, Southern Miss
2B - Jack Kail, Columbia
3B - Daniel Cuvet, Miami
SS - Sam Miller, Columbia
OF - Ben Higdon
OF - Anton Lazits
OF - Max Galvin, Miami
DH - Joey Urban, Southern Miss
P - Griffin Hugus, Miami
P - Camden Sunstrom, Southern Miss
MVP - Daniel Cuvet, Miami