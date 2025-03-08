How to Watch UConn Huskies at Miami Hurricanes: College Baseball Preview
In a bit of a surprise on Friday night, the University of Miami Hurricanes baseball team lost to the UConn Huskies 7 - 2. It broke the Hurricanes' three-game winning streak and was their first loss all season at home. The Huskies entered the game at just 2-7 but played a great game on both sides of the ball to pull off the upset.
It's baseball, though, and these things happen all the time. It was just the first game of a three-game series, and these teams will get right back at it on Saturday night. Miami will look to avenge the surprise upset and get their win back to even up the series. In all likelihood, they should do just that against an inferior UConn lineup on their home field. However, if they lose this one, then the Huskies will lock up the series victory before even getting to the Sunday finale.
How to Watch UConn at Miami Baseball
What: UConn Huskies @ University of Miami Hurricanes
When: Saturday, March 8
Time: 6:00 PM EST
Where: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field
TV: N/A
Live Stream: ACCNX
Miami Player to Watch
Max Galvin, Miami Hurricanes - While it was a disappointing night for the Canes, Galvin had himself a nice night. The left fielder had himself a two-hit night and drove in one of Miami's two runs. He will look to keep that momentum going through the weekend and, hopefully help them get these next two wins to secure this three-game series against UConn. The offense and pitching will both have to be better if the Hurricanes are going to get the job done, but we expect them to turn it around on their home field against a previously struggling Huskies squad.
UConn Player to Watch
Sam Biller, UConn Huskies - It was a huge night for Biller, who drove in most of the Huskies' runs on one swing of the bat. Their starting left fielder went two for four with a game-changing grand slam that broke the game wide open. The Hurricanes' pitching staff can't make another mistake like that to this guy this weekend if they want to win this series.
