Live College Baseball Updates: No. 14 Georgia Tech at Miami; Game One

The Miami Hurricanes are in for the biggest game of the weekend in the ACC as they take on No. 14 Georgia Tech, as they look to get a few more wins en route to a regional appearance.

Justice Sandle

Miami Hurricanes star third baseman Daniel Cuvet after a dominant night against Princeton.
Miami Hurricanes star third baseman Daniel Cuvet after a dominant night against Princeton.

Starting Lineup

Miami Hurricanes

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Jake Ogden

Kyle Lodise

Max Galvin

Drew Burress

Daniel Cuvet

Alex Hernadez

Dorian Gonzalez Jr.

Caleb Daniel

Bobby Marsh

Vahn Lackey

Tanner Smith

Carson Kerce

Fabio Peralta

John Giesler

Renzo Gonzalez

Will Baker

Michael Torres

Parker Brosius

Pitcher: Griffin Hugus

Pitcher: Tate McKee

CORAL GABLES — The Miami Hurricanes baseball team has been absolutely rolling, and scored another victory on Tuesday when they knocked off the Florida Atlantic Owls by a score of 5 - 4. The Canes have now won six of their last eight games, including series victories over ACC foes the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Duke Blue Devils. Their recent hot streak has brought their overall record up to 21 - 17 and their conference record up to 6 - 9.

Miami Player To Watch

Dorian Gonzalez Jr, Miami Hurricanes - Gonzalez came up big in the win over FAU on Tuesday. He drove in an RBI in the sixth inning that broke a 1 - 1 tie, then scored the game-winning run in the eighth inning. He finished the game going 2 - 4 with an RBI and a run scored. The second baseman has been playing well and will look to keep coming up with big hits this weekend against the Yellow Jackets. 

Georgia Tech Player To Watch

Kyle Lodise, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets - The Yellow Jackets' lineup is loaded with heavy hitters, however, Lodise has been their best hitter at the plate. This season, he's batting .395 with 51 hits, 13 home runs, 44 RBIs, and an .860 slugging percentage. In a lineup full of stars, he has stood out among them, and the Hurricanes will have to find a way to keep him in check this weekend.    

How to Watch No. 14 Georgia Tech At Miami Baseball

What: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets @ University of Miami Hurricanes

When: Friday, April 18

Time: 8:00 PM EST

Where: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, Florida

TV: ACC Network

Live Stream: ACCNX

Published
