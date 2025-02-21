All Hurricanes

Live Updates: Princeton at Miami, Game 1

The Miami Hurricanes baseball team is back in action as they prepare to get back in the win column after a misstep against FAU and turn its focus to Princeton.

Miami's lead off hitter Jake Ogden warming up before the Hurricanes game against Princeton
STARTING LINEUP:

Miami Starting Lineup

Princeton Starting Lineup

Jake Ogden

Jordan Kelly

Dorian Gonzalez Jr.

Caden Shapiro

Daniel Cuvet

Jake Koonin

Max Galvin

Jake Bold

Derek Willaims

Nick Shenefelt

Bobby Marsh

Grant Werdesheim

Tanner Smith

Dylan Zdunek

Todd Hudson

Kevin Blower

Michael Torres

Tommy Googins

Picther: Nick Robert

Picther: Sean Episcope

The Miami Hurricanes suffered their first loss of the season against Florida Atlantic in a midweek match, however, the issues seen during the mid-week should disappear with the starting rotation back against Princeton.

The Hurricanes Bullpen struggled against the Owls and now prepare to take on the Tigers who open their season against the Hurricanes.

Miami's star third baseman Daniel Cuvet is off to a cold start this season. He is slashing a .182/.182/.308. It will be critical for him to get back to his freshman form to elevate the Hurricanes to a possible contender for the national championship. The support around him is playing very well and the defense of the Hurricanes looks better than last season.

HOW TO WATCH:

Who: Princeton (0-0) at Miami Hurricanes (3-1)

Where: Mark Light Field at Alex Rodriguez Park

TV: ESPN+

Radio: @WVUMSports

