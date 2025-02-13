Miami Baseball Official Walk-up Songs for the 2025 Season
Stepping up to the plate with your favorite song blasting throughout the ballpark to get into the right headspace while everyone sings along. That is the dream of any baseball player, and who doesn't love a great walk-up song?
The Miami Hurricanes 2025 season is almost here and some tunes are needed for each player as they walk up. They have officially released and there are several new, old, and surprising songs for many of their players.
Griffin Hugus: Pump It Louder - Black Eye Peas
Daniel Cuvet: Rise N Shine - J. Cole
Bobby Marsh: Easy Lover - Philip Dailey & Phil Collins
Todd Hudson: By Your Grace - Cody Johnson
Nolan Johnson - Lean On - Major Lazer & DJ Snake
Reese Lumpkin: Welcome to the Jungle - Gun & Roses
Jake Kulikowski: Culo - Pitbull
Tate Derias: Last Breath - Future
Tanner Smith: Nicey - Hexed
Will Smith: Miami - Will Smith
Micheal Torres: Ride Wit Me - Nelly
Alex Stanyek: Hate Bein Sober - Chief Keef
Nick Robert: London Bridge - Fergie
Fabio Peralta: Don Omar - Danza Kuduro
Amaury De Jesus: Abayarde - Tego Calderon
Michael Fernandez: TV Off - Kendrick Lamar
AJ Ciscar: God’s Country - Blake Shelton
Adrian Areizaga:Soy Un Problema - Pusho
Lararo Collera: Miracle Maker - Domdolla
Gaby Gutierrez Demasiado - Gente De Zona
Dorian Gonzalez Jr: Run this Town - Jay-Z and Rihanna
Derek Williams: Grillz - Nelly
Jake Ogden: Your Love - Outfield
Brandon Degoti: Superhero - Metro Boomin
Max Galvin: Calabria 2008 - Enur/Natasja
Carson Fischer: Turn You Down - Hardy
Rob Evans: All Eyes on Me - 2 Pac
Brian Walters: Nobody - Casting Crowns
1982 National Champions: Eye of the Tiger - Survivor
1985 National Champions: Miami Vice Theme - Jan Hammer
1999 National Champions: All Star - Smash Mouth
2001 National Champions: Where the Party At - Jagged
The Hurricanes will start the 2025 season at Mark Light Field against Niagara, with the first pitch commencing Friday at 7 p.m.
