All Hurricanes

Miami Baseball Official Walk-up Songs for the 2025 Season

The Miami Hurricanes baseball team is geared to have a fantastic season and now they have some tunes to match with the release of the walk-up songs for the 2025 season.

Justice Sandle

May 23, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes infielder Dorian Gonzalez Jr. (0) leads off in the second inning against the Clemson Tigers during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
May 23, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes infielder Dorian Gonzalez Jr. (0) leads off in the second inning against the Clemson Tigers during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Stepping up to the plate with your favorite song blasting throughout the ballpark to get into the right headspace while everyone sings along. That is the dream of any baseball player, and who doesn't love a great walk-up song?

The Miami Hurricanes 2025 season is almost here and some tunes are needed for each player as they walk up. They have officially released and there are several new, old, and surprising songs for many of their players.

Griffin Hugus: Pump It Louder - Black Eye Peas

Daniel Cuvet: Rise N Shine - J. Cole 

Bobby Marsh: Easy Lover - Philip Dailey & Phil Collins

Todd Hudson: By Your Grace - Cody Johnson

Nolan Johnson - Lean On - Major Lazer & DJ Snake

Reese Lumpkin: Welcome to the Jungle - Gun & Roses

Jake Kulikowski: Culo - Pitbull

Tate Derias: Last Breath - Future

Tanner Smith: Nicey - Hexed

Will Smith: Miami - Will Smith

Micheal Torres: Ride Wit Me - Nelly

Alex Stanyek: Hate Bein Sober - Chief Keef

Nick Robert: London Bridge - Fergie

Fabio Peralta: Don Omar - Danza Kuduro

Amaury De Jesus: Abayarde - Tego Calderon

Michael Fernandez: TV Off - Kendrick Lamar

AJ Ciscar: God’s Country - Blake Shelton

Adrian Areizaga:Soy Un Problema - Pusho

Lararo Collera: Miracle Maker - Domdolla

Gaby Gutierrez Demasiado - Gente De Zona

Dorian Gonzalez Jr: Run this Town - Jay-Z and Rihanna

Derek Williams: Grillz - Nelly

Jake Ogden: Your Love - Outfield

Brandon Degoti: Superhero - Metro Boomin

Max Galvin: Calabria 2008 - Enur/Natasja

Carson Fischer: Turn You Down - Hardy

Rob Evans: All Eyes on Me - 2 Pac

Brian Walters: Nobody - Casting Crowns

1982 National Champions: Eye of the Tiger - Survivor

1985 National Champions: Miami Vice Theme - Jan Hammer

1999 National Champions: All Star - Smash Mouth

2001 National Champions: Where the Party At - Jagged

The Hurricanes will start the 2025 season at Mark Light Field against Niagara, with the first pitch commencing Friday at 7 p.m.

READ MORE FROM MIAMI HURRICANES ON SI:

Everything Miami Baseball Head Coach J.D. Arteaga Said Ahead of Opening Weekend

Miami's Nick Robert Prepares to Embrace a New Role This Season

Freshmen for Miami Baseball Expected to have Instant Impact This Season

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published |Modified
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Baseball