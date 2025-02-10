Miami's Nick Robert Prepares to Embrace a New Role This Season
The weakest part of the Miami Hurricanes roster last season was the arms in the bullpen.
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Nick Robert was one of the players in the pen to see the downside of the lack of arms but now he has stepped into the role of a starter. What day is to be determined (likely friday), but he has seen some improvement in his arm this off season.
"I gain some speed," Robert said." "You're going out there longer, so you gotta like kind of control your emotions, stuff like that, but other than that it's the same thing."
Last season Roberts was the relief ace going 5-4 with a 4.79 ERA and four saves in 41.1 innings. Now he feels like, after a year of experience, he can step into a new role surrounded by a very young and talented team.
"I feel like I can step into a leading role," Robert said. "I feel like we have so many unique arms. J.D. brought in everyone for a purpose, so everyone was gonna play a key role."
The Hurricanes will start the 2025 season at Mark Light Field one week from today against Niagara, with the first pitch commencing at 7 p.m.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.