Miami's Nick Robert Prepares to Embrace a New Role This Season

The Miami Hurricanes Baseball Team is preparing to have a brand new lineup and sophomore Nick Robert will be the focal point of the group.

Justice Sandle

May 23, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes pitcher Nick Robert (36) comes in as relief in the seventh inning against the Clemson Tigers during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The weakest part of the Miami Hurricanes roster last season was the arms in the bullpen.

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Nick Robert was one of the players in the pen to see the downside of the lack of arms but now he has stepped into the role of a starter. What day is to be determined (likely friday), but he has seen some improvement in his arm this off season.

"I gain some speed," Robert said." "You're going out there longer, so you gotta like kind of control your emotions, stuff like that, but other than that it's the same thing."

Last season Roberts was the relief ace going 5-4 with a 4.79 ERA and four saves in 41.1 innings. Now he feels like, after a year of experience, he can step into a new role surrounded by a very young and talented team.

"I feel like I can step into a leading role," Robert said. "I feel like we have so many unique arms. J.D. brought in everyone for a purpose, so everyone was gonna play a key role."

The Hurricanes will start the 2025 season at Mark Light Field one week from today against Niagara, with the first pitch commencing at 7 p.m.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI.

Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

