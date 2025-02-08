Freshmen for Miami Baseball Expected to have Instant Impact This Season
Freshmen Fabio Peralta and Michela Torres have impressed time after time and had the entire staff and locker room talking about the potential season each could have.
The Miami Hurricanes baseball team has 13 new freshmen and two have stood out as potential starters.
Miami native, Fabio Peralta has been electric for the Hurricanes in the early going of team scrimmages. Blasting a home run and playing great defense in center field has been a great sign because of the team's struggles defensively last season.
Peralta has caught the eyes of everyone on the team. Coach J.D. Arteaga has raved about him and the other freshmen who he thinks can make an instant impact on the roster.
"Defensively, I think Peralta and Torres can play centerfield and start from day one," Arteaga said. "I think the strength of this team is the depth that we lacked drastically. the last couple of years to be honest with you. It was last year as well, but uh, you're going see that the depth that we have is improved."
Michael Torres is the same. Another Miami native, he has made outstanding plays during scrimmage, and in the days winding down before the first pitch, the Hurricanes have a hard choice to make on the two stud freshmen. Either will work as the recruiting this off-season has proven highly valuable.
The Hurricanes will start the 2025 season at Mark Light Field one week from today against Niagara, with the first pitch commencing at 7 p.m.
