Miami Baseball Starting Rotation Set For Opening Weekend
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — It is opening weekend for the Miami Hurricanes Baseball team and the starting rotation has been set for the foreseeable future.
Coach J.D. Arteaga opened up about the roster and his expectations for the team this season and now has a set starting lineup for the opening weekend.
"We are going with Nick Robert, Griffin Hugus on Saturday and Brain Walters on Sunday," Arteaga said. "We will worry about Tuesday starter after the weekend."
Official Weekend Starting Lineup:
Friday: Nick Robert
Saturday: Griffin Hugus
Sunday: Brain Walters
Now with the lineup set, the Hurricanes will look to improve a troubled season last year. Robert is coming back after playing the most out of any of the returning arms in the bullpen last season. His arm is more suited to be a starter compared to coming out of the bullpen like last season.
Hugus is one of the newest transfers from the Big 12 and is expected to make some important starts during the Saturday lineup. Walters returns as one of the older players on the and looking to follow in the footsteps of his brother Andrew who once dominated in mount for the Hurricanes.
The Lineup is step and so is the game time for the Canes. The Hurricanes will start the 2025 season at Mark Light Field one week from today against Niagara, with the first pitch commencing at 7 p.m.
