Miami's Daniel Cuvet Garners More Preseason Accolades

Daniel Cuvet continues to get more praise as many around the country expect a massive season from the sophomore.

Justice Sandle

May 23, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes infielder Daniel Cuvet (14) heads to third against the Clemson Tigers in the second inning during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
If you couldn't tell, many are excited about the Miami Hurricanes budding superstar slugger Daniel Cuvet.

Miami Hurricanes Baseball Announced 2025 National TV Schedule

Cuvet picked up another pair of major preseason honors Friday afternoon.

He was named an NCBWA preseason All-American and landed on the watch list for the Golden Spikes Award recognizing the nation’s top player.

The honor is the latest for the third baseman, who was also tabbed to D1Baseball’s Preseason All-America Team, Perfect Game’s Preseason All-America Team, Perfect Game’s All-ACC team, and ranked first on D1Baseball’s list of college baseball’s best at his position.

Cuvet is already a star-studded hitter breaking the freshman home run record last season (24) and slashing a .351/1.165/.736 while leading the team in hitting and RBI. In other words, his first season was electric. His confidence for this season is all the same. He is expected to do more and now he will try.

Cuvet and the Hurricanes will start their season in less than two weeks at Mark Light Field against Niagara, with the first pitch to commence at 7 p.m.

