Miami Baseball Suffers First Loss of the Season Against FAU
The University of Miami baseball team (3-1) suffered their first loss of the season to the FAU Owls (4-0) Tuesday night by a score of 2-1.
In the first inning, the Hurricanes took advantage of FAU’s mistakes as designated hitter Bobby Marsh brought in a run. After that, it was a cold night at bat and a rotation of arms on the mound from both teams.
The lone run in the first inning stood until the seventh, as Miami dug deep into their bullpen to keep the lead intact.
Seven different Miami pitchers appeared after starter Reese Lumpkin exited the game in the third inning, who then handed the job over to Carson Fischer in a difficult bases loaded situation with one out. Fischer then retired two straight batters to hold Miami’s lead. After, it seemed like mismanagement of what coach J.D. Arteaga wanted out of their arms during the midweek game with no key person to go to.
In the seventh scored two to take the lead late in the game and they never looked back. The Canes bats stayed cold and struggled to get on base. Now they look to return home and play Princeton to find their groove before the season gets fully underway.
