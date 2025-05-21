Are The Miami Hurricanes In Danger Of Missing the NCAA Tournament?
After the embarrassing loss to California to kickstart the ACC Tournament, the Miami Hurricanes are in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament. Before that game, the Canes were a lock for the tournament with an RPI of 31 and a strength of schedule ranked at six. Everything was moving in the right direction for the program and head coach J.D. Arteaga, who was starting to get his name out of hot seat conversations.
The final three weekends of baseball have put him right back on it, and losing six of the team's last seven will not help their case for a tournament bid. They have everything in their favor with strong series wins against NC State and Georgia Tech, but will it be enough to keep them out of danger and possibly miss the tournament?
The simple answer is yes. The Miami Hurricanes are in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament after a disastrous final three weeks of baseball for the once-promising program. However, Cal looks to be a dark horse to win the Tournament and may be a morning team with their performances in the ACC Tournament so far.
Other questions will arise if they do not make it to a regional. This roster has the talent to make it to a super regional and maybe a dark horse Omaha team, but it will inconsistently hold them back from reaching their true potential. That does fall on coaching, and if the Hurricanes don't make it to regionals after winning 10 straight games and three dominant series wins during this season, Arteaga will be back on the hot seat.
He is a fantastic recruiter; however, inconsistency falls on coaching. The Hurricanes will be squirming to see if they make the dance on Selection Sunday. They should be good, but don't be shocked if they miss out on a chance to go dancing.