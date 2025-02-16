Live Updates: Miami vs Niagara, Game 3
2nd Inning:
Miami 1, Niagara 1
Bottom: Gonzalez gets the Canes started early with an RBI single bringing in Torres for the first run of the day for Miami. The defense of the Purples Eagles looks a lot better today than the first two games in this series.
Niagara 1, Miami 0
Top: A rough first inning for Sunday starter Walters. He finished with 26 pitches, two walks, two hits, allowing a run, and was just erratic around the zone. Here to hoping he settles in.
1st Inning:
The Miami Hurricanes look to finish the season opener with a sweep against the Niagara Purple Eagles and have two dominant back-to-back victories.
A key thing to look at is the absence of star third baseman Daniel Cuvet who will be sitting after an ok start to the season. There is still more that can be brought from the lineup and some changes have been made. The others have been a key part of the team's success early on and once Cuvet finds his bat the Hurricanes look like a scary team.
Miami Starting Lineup
Niagara Starting Lineup
Michael Torres
Hammill Elijha
Dorian Gonzalez
Milk Nate
Jake Ogden
Cameron Shawn
Max Galvin
Kozar Rees
Derek Willaims
Green Jason
Bobby Marsh
Mauro Vincent
Tanner Smith
Sanders Camden
Todd Hudson
Schramm Connor
Brandon DeGoti
Brooks Jacob
Picther: Brian Walters
Picther: Bennett Nate
