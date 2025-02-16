All Hurricanes

Live Updates: Miami vs Niagara, Game 3

Your live updates of the Miami Hurricanes baseball team as they are back for the 2025 season. They are preparing to return to dominance at the top of the ACC. The first step is against Niagara during opening weekend.

Justice Sandle

Miami Hurricanes's Todd Hudson after hitting his first home run of the season and the first Canes home run of the season.
Miami Hurricanes's Todd Hudson after hitting his first home run of the season and the first Canes home run of the season. / Miami Hurricanes Athletics

2nd Inning:

Miami 1, Niagara 1

Bottom: Gonzalez gets the Canes started early with an RBI single bringing in Torres for the first run of the day for Miami. The defense of the Purples Eagles looks a lot better today than the first two games in this series.

Niagara 1, Miami 0

Top: A rough first inning for Sunday starter Walters. He finished with 26 pitches, two walks, two hits, allowing a run, and was just erratic around the zone. Here to hoping he settles in.

1st Inning:

The Miami Hurricanes look to finish the season opener with a sweep against the Niagara Purple Eagles and have two dominant back-to-back victories.

A key thing to look at is the absence of star third baseman Daniel Cuvet who will be sitting after an ok start to the season. There is still more that can be brought from the lineup and some changes have been made. The others have been a key part of the team's success early on and once Cuvet finds his bat the Hurricanes look like a scary team.

Miami Starting Lineup

Niagara Starting Lineup

Michael Torres

Hammill Elijha

Dorian Gonzalez

Milk Nate

Jake Ogden

Cameron Shawn

Max Galvin

Kozar Rees

Derek Willaims

Green Jason

Bobby Marsh

Mauro Vincent

Tanner Smith

Sanders Camden

Todd Hudson

Schramm Connor

Brandon DeGoti

Brooks Jacob

Picther: Brian Walters

Picther: Bennett Nate

How To Watch: Miami Baseball Opening Weekend against Niagara

READ MORE FROM MIAMI HURRICANES ON SI:

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published |Modified
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Baseball