Miami Salvage Series Against No. 21 North Carolina Winning Game Three 4-2
Miami Baseball finds a way to salvage the series against No. 21 North Carolina, avoiding the sweeping winnning 4-2 in Sunday's outing.
It was a slow-burning game for the Hurricanes and Tar Heels. Hurricanes pitcher AJ Ciscar got the start, and it was clear that this was going to be a game that he needed to get for the Hurricanes. Pitching has been a question mark all season, and a switch up in the rotation quickly allowed him to take advantage of the opportunity.
Ciscar finished the game, only allowing two hits and one run in four innings. He could have gone longer, but coach J.D. Arteaga wanted to see what former Friday starter Nick Robert could do in a relief role, but he quickly was sat down, only lasting two outs before Alex Giroux came in to pick up the win for the Hurricanes.
Hitting had been solid for the Canes, but bringing in runs was an issue all series until the eighth inning. The Hurricanes found a way to keep chiping away at the solid pitching the Tar Heels provided, but soon, star player Daniel Cuet was out the mound with two outs and the bases loaded. That game was stuck in a stand, one run apiece.
Not to state the obvious, but this was Cuvet's biggest at bat of the season. He has struggled to take advantage of situations to bring in multiple runs like this, but he was a patient player, like the rest of the team, and was properly aggressive in times of need. He smacked a changeup out to left field, which was bobbled and come in three runs for a triple. Situational hitting has haunted the Canes all season, but this time, Cuvet came in with a clear mind.
The Hurricanes are still in hole in the ACC. They are at the bottle of the conference and have lost five series in a row. They are in desperate need of something changing and another road trip to Pitt could change the fortune of the Hurriacnes.