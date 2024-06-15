Wichita State's Derek Williams Commits To Miami
The first year under head coach J.D. Arteaga might not have gone as planned, however, he taking a step in the right direction with another commitment in Wichita State transfer Derek Williams.
One of the many issues the Miami Hurricanes baseball team had last season was consistent hitting outside of star player Daniel Cuvet. Adding Williams will boost the hitting of the team and add a constant bat for the Canes.
The 6-0, 210-pound left fielder finished third in the AAC in home runs with 14. He posted a .318/.425/.625 line with the Shockers last season in his first year at the program. He spent two of his previous years playing JUCO for Mineral Area and Florida SouthWestern where he combined for 41 home runs. A consistent hitter the team has been searching for and Williams can be just that for the Canes.
Alongside other commitments from LHP Robert Evans (Georgia State), RHP Carson Fischer (Davenport), OF Bobby Marsh (Penn State), RHP Griffin Hugus (Cincinnati), and RHP Will Smith (Coastal Carolina), the Hurricanes are loading up from the portal and there is likely more to come.