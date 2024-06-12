The Miami Hurricanes Get A New Right Hand Pitcher Out Of The Transfer Portal
It has been a quiet off-season for the Miami Hurrican Baseball team, but some movement has started to take shape with the addition of Davenport University right-handed pitcher Carson Fischer.
After graduating from Davenport, Fischer saw the opportunity to hit the portal and now he has committed to the U to add some depth to the bullpen. He will also add some veteran leadership for this young Miami team who were seemingly getting themselves into a rebuild after a deep run in the 2023 NCAA Baseball Tournament.
Now his stats do not pop off the books with a worrisome ERA of 4.24 and a 4-7 W/L record, but the addition of someone who has played at the collegiate level for several years could aid the bullpen who struggled this season.
This goes for the pitching staff as well. Most of the pitchers were freshmen and sophomores on the team. There were many steps back in the development of the group that many did not expect while injuries also played a role, but for head coach J.D. Arteaga, there is still a chance to recover from the down season that the Canes had.
With the addition look for more names out of the portal once the 2024 College World Series wraps up and maybe some more moves for the Hurricanes.