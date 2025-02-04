What Will the Starting Rotation Look Like for the Miami Hurricanes Baseball Team
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Baseball season is less than 30 days away for the Miami Hurricanes Baseball team and a few hints on who their starting rotation has come to light.
J.D. Arteaga has already said there will be four new starters and that competition is going to come down to that last week but the question of who will be in that lineup.
Projected Weekend Starters:
Friday: Nick Robert
Saturday: Brain Walters
Sunday: Griffin Hugus
Midweek: Alex Giroux
A clear-cut answer from second-year head coach J.D. Arteaga was moving sophomore Nick Robert into one of the starting weekend slots after being used as a closer/relief last season. Roberts was the relief ace for much of the 2024 season, going 5-4 with a 4.79 ERA and four saves in 41.1 innings.
Redshirt junior Walters is the younger brother of former Miami closer and current Cleveland Guardians pitcher Andrew Walters. He has struggled through injuries over his collegiate career but managed to appear in 15 games last season. He boasted the best ERA (3.29) that was remaining from last year's squad in 13.2 innings pitched while striking out 22 and only walking two batters.
The newest Hurricanes that will likely be a starter is Cincinnati transfer Griffin Hugus. The former two-way player went 2-0 with a 2.31 ERA in 11 games for the Bourne Braves of the Cape Cod League, the same league in which Canes' star Daniel Cuvet performed at a high level during the summer.
The fourth option for the rotation comes in the form of Alex Giroux. The former Hawaii righty appeared in 21 games for the Rainbow Warriors last season, starting five of them. Giroux went 7-3 with a 3.43 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 65.2 innings pitched.
