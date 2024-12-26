BREAKING: Miami Hurricanes Men's Basketball Coach Jim Larranaga Stepping Down
The season that wasn't meant to be and the Miami Hurricanes have breaking news that signals a new era for the sport of college basketball. Jim Larranaga is stepping down effective a day after Christmas as the nightmarish start to the season will come to an end for him.
Less than two years after leading the University of Miami to its first Final Four in school history, coach An announcement is expected as early as this afternoon. The Hurricanes dropped to 4-8 this season with an overtime loss to Mount St. Mary’s last week and have lost 18 of their past 22 games dating to last season.
The Hurricanes ended the 2023 season with a 10-game losing skid and things were not getting much better with this overhauled 2024 roster, which included 10 new faces.
This season saw he recruit one of his best group of freshmen to date while also bringing in the highest recruiting in program history in Jalil Bethea.
He is in his 14th season at Miami and compiled a 274-174 record. The winningest coach in program history, he led the Hurricanes to six NCAA Tournament appearances, including four trips to the Sweet 16.
He guided the Hurricanes to their first Elite Eight (2022), first Final Four (2023), first ACC Tournament title (2013), and first two ACC regular season crowns (2013 and 2023). Over his career, Larranaga was named the Associated Press, Naismith, USBWA, and Henry Iba National Coach of the Year, twice was both the ACC and USBWA District Coach of the Year and was the 2013 NABC District Coach of the Year
Larranaga, who turned 75 in October, has been coaching for 40 years and was under contract through the 2026-27 season.