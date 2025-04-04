BREAKING: Miami Lands TCU Transfer Ernest Udeh Jr.

NEWS: TCU transfer big man Ernest Udeh Jr., a former McDonalds All-American, has committed to Miami, source told @On3sports.



The 6-11 junior from Orlando averaged 6.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game this season. Began his career at Kansas.