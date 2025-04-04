BREAKING: Miami Lands TCU Transfer Ernest Udeh Jr.
Jai Lucas and the Miami Hurricanes staff continue to make waves in the transfer portal and now bring in Big 12 standout Ernest Udeh Jr from TCU.
The 6-foot-11, 250-pounder is coming off his best year at the college level, averaging 6.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists while playing just under 27 minutes per game. He notched six double-doubles in the 30 games he appeared in and 10 games with 10-plus rebounds, and ranked No. 7 in the Big 12 in defensive rebound percentage.
Udeh is a former five-star recruit and McDonald's All-American who was recruited and played for the Kansas Jayhawks before leaving for the Horned Frogs. Now he will play a massive role for the Hurricanes as they solidify a big man for the immediate future.
One thing is clear for Lucas and his staff: the Hurricanes are happy about the production that is brought into Coral Gables, especially with the Big 12 transfer player. With the addition of Udeh, the Hurricanes have also brought in Michigan transfer Tre Donaldson and Indiana transfer Malik Reneau.
Miami Basketball Transfer Portal Recruiting Tracker
The Hurricanes still have a lot of moves to make. As of now, they only have three players on the roster and will continue to try and bring in talent from the portal and high school. The recruits will start to pill in sooner rather than later as Lucas continues to rebuild for the future.