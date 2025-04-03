All Hurricanes

BREAKING: Michigan Transfer Tre Donaldson Commits to Miami

The Miami Hurricanes and Jai Lucas continue to be on the hot trail of a Big 10 transfer as they land the commitment of Michigan guard Tre Donaldson out of the portal.

Justice Sandle

Mar 28, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Tre Donaldson (3) dribbles against Auburn Tigers guard Tahaad Pettiford (0) in the first half of a South Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Mar 28, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Tre Donaldson (3) dribbles against Auburn Tigers guard Tahaad Pettiford (0) in the first half of a South Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Back-to-back days for the Miami Hurricanes as they land the commitment of Michigan transfer guard Tre Donaldson.

Donaldson is coming off an appearance in the NCAA Tournament where he helped the Wolverines get to the Sweet 16 before being defeated by his old school, Auburn. Now, he will join Jai Lucas and his new look staff in Coral Gables as the Hurricanes continue to rebuild their roster.

The star guard averaged 11.3 points per game, 4.1 assists and 3.5 rebounds a game last season.

He is an older version and more polished form of recent transfer portal entry Divine Ugochukwu, but the Hurricanes still like that the guard has to offer. One of the key things is tournament experience and championship experience. He is coming off winning the a Conference Championship with Michigan winning the Big 10 this season and proving that they are more than to be reckoned with.

Donaldson will return to his home state after Lucas emphasized having the best talent in Florida staying in Florida. He is a Tallahassee, Fla. native and a former three-star recruit.

This is the second Big 10 addition, with Indiana transfer Malik Reneau committing to the Hurricanes a day earlier as more players continue to reveal their destinations for the future. Miami has three current players on its roster. In addition to Donaldson and Reneau, AJ Staton-McCray still remains on the roster after showing he is a consistent player that anyone can rely on.

The portal is still open, and soon, the National championship will take place. Some of those players might want to opt out and enter the portal as well. An easy target for Lucas as he continues to hunt for the best talent in the country.

Justice Sandle
