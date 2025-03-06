College Basketball Preview & Prediction: How to Watch NC State at Miami
The University of Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team has had a woefully disastrous season. Mercifully, they play their final regular season game this Saturday against the NC State Wolf Pack.
While the Canes are in dead last place in the ACC with a 2-17 conference record, the Wolf Pack hasn't been much better, they're just two spots out of the basement with a 5-14 record in the ACC. The silver lining for Miami is that NC State is 0-10 on the road this season, which means the Hurricanes should have a decent shot of winning their season finale.
While this game doesn't mean anything as far as season standings or tournament implications, however, it is still the last home game for a handful of seniors who gave their blood, sweat, and tears for Hurricanes' basketball who deserve the support and recognition from their home crowd one last time even if their senior season didn't go as they hoped it would.
How to Watch NC State at Miami
What: North Carolina State Wolf Pack @ University of Miami Hurricanes
When: Saturday, March 8
Time: 12:00 PM EST
Where: BankUnited Center, Coral Gables, Florida
TV: The CW Network
Live Stream: FUBO
Miami Player to Watch
Matthew Cleveland, Miami Hurricanes - In his final game at The U, the senior guard gets one last chance to show why he is the heart of the Miami offense. He leads the team with 17.1 points per game while shooting a team-high 51.5% from the field. His defensive play has been impressive as well, and he leads the team in blocks as a guard.
NC State Player to Watch
Michael O'Connell, NC State Wolf Pack - O'Connell is coming off a team-leading 15-point game in a rare conference win for the Wolf Pack. He also leads the team with 3.6 assists per game. The guard has come on strong late in the season.
Recommended Articles
The Only Positive From This Season of Miami Hurricanes Men's Basketball
REPORT: Miami Officially Hires Jai Lucas as its Next Basketball Head Coach