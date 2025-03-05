Which Team Will Select Cam Ward in the 2025 NFL Draft?
University of Miami Hurricanes star quarterback Cam Ward is projected to be the first quarterback drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. We will take a look at the teams with the top three picks in this year's draft, all of which are QB-needy teams, and break down the fit for Ward.
Tennessee Titans, Pick 1
The Titans have the first overall pick in this year's draft, and they earned that pick by having a lot of holes to fill. They are a team in flux coming off a terrible season following an ill-advised regime change after firing Mike Vrabel following the 2023 season. This is not an ideal landing spot for Ward who would have to deal with a terrible offensive line and subpar weapons.
Cleveland Browns, Pick 2
The Deshaun Watson trade will go down as one of the worst trades in sports history. They are handcuffed by his contract, which may make it unfeasible for one of the most QB-needy teams in the league to even draft a QB this season. Everything about this situation screams disaster.
New York Giants, Pick 3
Despite struggling in recent years, this is a franchise with proven success. They also have a young superstar WR1 in Malik Nabers and a promising young running back in Tyrone Tracy Jr. The offensive line still needs work, nevertheless, there are a lot of positives in New York, and Ward is good enough to turn this franchise around in a short period of time, much like they saw Jayden Daniels just do in 2024 for their division rivals.
Of these three options, the Giants are clearly the best landing spot for Ward to find early career success. It would be a shock if he fell any further than pick three, however, another team could always trade up to try to grab their franchise quarterback.
