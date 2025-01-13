Everything Wake Forest Head Coach Steve Forbes Said After Victory Over Miami
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes (4-12, 0-5 ACC) ran in a defensive truck against Wake Forest (12-4, 4-1 ACC) Saturday night losing 88-78 to the Demon Deacons.
Wake Forest Head Coach Steve Forbes knew that coming into this game, the Hurricanes would be a hard team to stop if the team got hot at the right time but perfected a game plan that took Miami out of its rhythm. Forcing 14 turnovers on Miami was a start but after the game, he also credited the Hurricanes for a great game.
On the team's offensive performance against Miami...
Yeah, you know, I thought we just I thought we had a good ball movement, you know, and um, and then we had a couple of guys that just a really good player who made plays, you know, Cameron was great, and Hunter was awesome down the stretch and but I thought we did a good job of sharing it. and we got it in the lane. We had outscored Miami by like 50 to 20 in the lane. You know, Those are high-percent shots. We didn't settle for a contestant threes, so I thought that was part of it. And so what was your like a game by coming to imagine today, um just sitting a lot of fun I thought it was really important for us to get back on defensive transition. They scored 19 points a game with transition, and so you gotta make them earn their shots. They made some threes today, and I was afraid of that. They have some really good shooters. We came out, I thought we ended this the first half it really helped just getting up eight, and after the last meeting, and I thought it started the second half, they came out and we had five points right away. and I thought we went to the zone and I thought the zone helped us because we didn't foul in it and forced them to take time to score. They made some shots, but overall, we continued to score, and we shot 3 in the second half, so I thought the defensive transition was gonna be forward. I thought it turned over. we only had eight. I thought that was gonna be huge for us. Now we didn't do a good job on the glass. they heard us on the offensive glass and it kept them in the game.
On forcing 14 turnovers on Miami...
They got out you know, we were a little spread out and so we weren't getting. I thought we finally got to where we were um a little bit more pulled over to the ball. It hurt them that Lynn [got you know, the kid got filed trouble with the first half, but we were doubling him trying to make it hard on it. So I thought defensively you know, we were pretty silent, and that's probably more zoned and we probably wanna play. I didn't think we really had much choice or it was gonna be free faster, and I didn't really want it to be that, and so, you know, at least the played zone are not founding as much, and they gotta take more time off the clock, especially the ones you want, cause you to know, you gotta move it a couple of times, three times, four times before you can get a shot.