Former Five-Star Miami Guard Jalil Bethea, Commits To Alabama
It is sad to see a bright prospect leave a school, and it has happened with former Miami guard, Jalil Bethea. Bethea has announced he has committed to Alabama after entering the portal at the end of a nightmarish season for the former five-star recruit.
Bethea still considered Miami listing the Canes alongside the Crimson Tide, NC State, and Kansas State in his final four.
Miami Basketball Transfer Portal Recruiting Tracker
Bethea is a talented player who had a lot of growing to do during the season, mentally and physically. It is not easy to deal with the amount of loss and frustration that came with being a Hurricanes this past season, but he still developed. He was a lot more mature towards the end of the season after having been visibly frustrated with everything going on around him during the season. He also had to learn how to play defense after being a prolific scorer throughout high school. That is why he was such a highlight touted recruit coming out of Philadelphia.
He started to flash the player; many expected him to be at the end of the season, but he still struggled offensively. When he wasn't playing 28-plus minutes, he would be a weak point on the floor, but when he was given time to play through his mistakes, he showed his elite levels of scoring ability with his flash of athleticism that wasn't utilized properly, and it showed. He averaged 7.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game during the 2024–25 season.
He now has a home that will try to expand his game for everything it can be. With coach Nate Oats, there is a chance he could reach that next level.