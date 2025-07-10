Former Miami Hurricanes Jordan Miller Waived From Los Angeles Clippers
After two seasons bouncing back from the G-Leauge team and the main roster, former Miami Hurricanes forward Jordan Miller has been waived by the Los Angeles Clippers during summer league.
The Clippers have released Jordan Miller, per sources," Jake Fischer said. "If he clears waivers, Los Angeles still intends to keep him as part of the organization and play Summer League.
Miller had an outstanding summer league last season and found some time playing on the LA Clippers roster during the regular season these past two seasons but it seem the experiment has not gone how the team has planned.
He will still play on the summer league team and could earn his way back onto the roster but there are other teams that could be interested in the talented wing.
He finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 4.1 points and 1.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 21.1% from the three-point range in 37 games. For his career, he averages of 3.7 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 22.5% from the three-point range in 45 games.
Miller was the 48th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft out of Miami.
