CORAL GABLES, Fla. — No team has exited a game this season without saying No. 17 Miami (4-1) is one of the most physical collections of players they have faced all season.

In another game at the Watsco Center, Rider (1-5) fell victim to the Hurricanes' size, length, and defensive tenacity. UM defeated the Broncs 90-41.

Offensive basketball was on full display against North Alabama for the Hurricanes, but against Broncs, there was no offense from either side, regardless of the outcome and the score.

The first half was a test of attrition between both teams at the free-throw line and missing plenty of shots. However, the positive is that Miami is making its free throws.

It was the one thing that held them back last season, but with better shooters at the line, the Hurricanes spent the first half shooting 15-of-23 at the charity stripe. Moreover, the defense was suffocating.

The Broncs finished the first half scoring 20 points, making only eight shots, while the Canes forced nine turnovers. Moreover, the captain, Dante Allen, was key throughout the game as the one player who consistently did the little things.

Even with some foul trouble, he finished the game stuffing the stat sheet with 14 points, six rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and three steals.

Defensively, the Hurricanes would continue to hound the Broncs for the rest of the game, forcing15 total turnovers and limiting the opposing team to 18 baskets.

More positives came in the second half when the offense found some consistency. They would still sit at the charity stripe, just like in the first half, but this time, it came with some shots falling.

Miami would have six players finish in double digits, led by Allen's efforts. Shelton Henderson would finish with his second straight double-double, scoring 12 and rallying in 10 boards. Acaden Lewis would score 12, adding six rebounds of his own. Caleb Gaskins scored 14, knocking down two threes and adding two more to Lewis's rebound total. Somto Cyril scored 15 points, and Robert Miller scored 10.

The Hurricanes will return to Watso Center for their final home game before heading off to Las Vegas for the Players Era 16 Tournament. They face Manhattan on Friday, Nov. 20,at 5:00 p.m. ET

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