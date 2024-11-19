Haley Cavinder Earns USBWA’s National Player of the Week Honors
After a sensational week in which she averaged 21.5 points per game on 51.4 percent shooting from the field, University of Miami women’s basketball player Haley Cavinder has been recognized by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) as the Ann Meyers Drysdale National Player of the Week, as announced by the organization on Tuesday.
In addition to averaging 21.5 points per contest across Hurricane victories over Jacksonville and Florida, Cavinder averaged 4.5 rebounds and dished out 4.0 assists per contest.
In the Hurricanes’ 74-71 victory over Jacksonville, she had a decent game where she scored 12 points, and grabbed four rebounds, with three dimes.
Her performance against Florida was the cherry on top. She helped lead Miami to an 83-73 road victory over the Gators. Cavinder dropped a game-high 31 points while knocking down 13-23 shots from the field, including 2-6 from behind the arc.
The 13 field goals marked a new career-high for her. She also pulled down six rebounds, dished out five assists, and recorded two steals in what was an outstanding all-around performance. Cavinder was particularly exceptional in the second half, scoring 19 points on 7-12 shooting over the final 20 minutes when she controlled the Gators after they went on a 16-0 run to cut the lead to three. Her final stat line of 31 points, six rebounds, five assists, and two steals marked the first time in program history that a player recorded such numbers.
Cavinder and the rest of the Miami squad will return to the court tonight (11/19) to face FIU at home, as they aim to remain undefeated and improve to 4-0 on the season.