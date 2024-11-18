Miami's Brandon Johnson Surpasses The 1000 Point Mark
University of Miami men’s basketball forward Brandon Johnson scored his 1,000th career point as the Hurricanes (3-0) defeated the Coppin State Eagles (0-5), 93-63, Sunday afternoon at the Watsco Center.
Johnson reached the 1,000-point milestone on a 3-pointer in the second half. The Raleigh, N.C., native finished the night with 14 points, eight rebounds, three blocks and an assist.
"Feeling good. It's a blessing to hit 1000 points and a nice win," Johnson said after the game.
The transfer has been a great addition to the team and has been a quality starter in the three games he has played for the Hurricanes. He is excited about the next stretch of games as they will increase the level of competition, and give a great road map to where the team needs to be before conference play.
"I'm excited," Johnson said. "With our stretch of games coming up, it'll help us learn what we need to do better. It can help us gel together more with the stretch of games we have coming up after the tournament. Arkansas, Clemson, Tennessee so I think this will be a good test for us."
The Hurricanes hit the road for the first time in 2024-25 to participate in the 2024 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic. Miami will take on Drake in the first game of the tournament on Thurs., Nov. 24. Tipoff is set for noon and the game will air on ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU.