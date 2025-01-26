Haley Cavinder Scores 32 to Snap Lady Hurricanes Losing Streak
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes women’s basketball team (12-8, 2-8 ACC) returned to the win column thanks to another fantastic performance from Haley Cavinder lifting the Canes to a 70-63 victory over SMU (10-11, 2-7) on Sunday afternoon.
One of the noticeable things about Cavinder this season has been her inconsistent three-point shooting performances. She is shooting 26 percent from beyond the arch this season while her career average is 36 percent from the three-point range. In her last season with Miami, she was shooting 40 from range, and today against the Mustangs she finished 10-16 from the field and 6-9 from beyond the arch.
This was one of her best performances of the year and one the team desperately needed. Like the men's team, the Lady Hurricanes struggled in ACC play, losing seven in a row. Many have been close games but the inconstant lineups, mass about of turnovers, and fourth-quarter collapses caused the team to fall beyond in many standings.
Starting 11-1 was a great sign of the season losing seven straight hurt. Sophomore Nat Marshall also returned to the lineup and was positive in her key minutes.
Darrione Rogers, Jasmyne Roberts, Hanna Cavinder, Cameron Williams, Natalija Marshall, and Ahnay Adams also gave great performances to help Miami secure the victory.
Rogers scored 13 points and pulled down a season-high eight rebounds while knocking down 4-9 shots from behind the arc. Roberts scored six points and corralled seven boards, while Hanna Cavinder recorded eight assists and grabbed seven rebounds.
Williams and Marshall combined for 10 points, 12 rebounds, and two blocks, providing a strong post presence on both ends of the court throughout the game.
Freshman Adams has been an amazing spark for the Canes off the bench, She scored four points, grabbed four rebounds, dished out two assists, and recorded two steals.
Miami will return to the court on Thursday, January 30, when they host Virginia at the Watsco Center scheduled for 7 p.m.