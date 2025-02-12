How To Watch: Miami at Pitt
The Miami Hurricanes will start a two-game road trip on Saturday as they travel to take on the Pitt Panthers in a must-win game.
Miami has started to find itself an identity and playing with confidence. Senior guard Matthew Cleveland is leading the way and playing at an All-ACC level scoring 20 or more points in seven straight games. He is starting to become unguardable after another career night against Syracuse.
The Panthers are having a decent season but are riding on a four-game losing streak — something the Hurricane can take advantage of.
Miami is starting to get hot at the right time and with the growth in their young core of Jalil Bethea, Austin Swartz, and Divine Ugochukwu, they will be vital for this game against the Panthers as they try to make the ACC Tournament.
HOW TO WATCH
WHO: Miami Hurricanes (6-18, 2-11 ACC) at Pitt (14-10, 5-8 ACC) at 12:00 p.m.
WHERE: Petersen Events Center
TV: ESPN2
Series Miami 12, Pitt 6: The Hurricanes have won two in a row against the program and look to make it three straight. The last matchup came on Jan. 27, 2024, when Miami defeated the Panther 72-68 at home.
Last Time Out, Miami: The Miami Hurricanes (6-18, 2-11 ACC) picked up another victory in February as they defeated the Syracuse Orange (11-14, 5-9 ACC) 91-84 as they start to build a home winning streak.
Last Time Out, Panthers: Pitt have dropped their last four games most recently against SMU. Three players were in double figures with forward Guillermo Diaz Graham leading the Panthers with 16 points.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI.