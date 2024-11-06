All Hurricanes

How To Watch: Miami Men's Basketball Second Game Against The Binghamton Bearcats

The Hurricanes look to follow up on its historically offensive performance once against the Bearcats.

Justice Sandle

Matthew Cleveland (0) celebrating after an and- one dunk over an FDU defender.
Matthew Cleveland (0) celebrating after an and- one dunk over an FDU defender. / Miami Hurricanes Athletics
In this story:

After a historical offensive night for the Hurricanes, they return to put up more NBA numbers against the Binghamton Bearcats on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. ET in another exciting home game.

Miami Men's Basketball Opens Season Exploding For Its Most Points Since 1989

The Hurricanes dominated the paint in their first time out as the Virginia Tech transfer Lynn Kidd proved to be a beast under the basket. The silent assassin Nijel Pack also had himself an efficient night shooting 9-11 from the field and scoring 21 points.

The Freshman talent on the bench for the Hurricanes also shined. Divine Ugochukwu, Jalil Bethea, and Austin Swartz played an important role in the team's rotation while still learning what and what not to do. Freshmen of course.

The key now is the depth of the Hurricanes. They can go 10-11 deep into their bench for any spark. Jalen Blackmon was shooting the ball well in the second half and the team is playing like they have been together for years. The first outing was impressive but now, can they do the same thing again against the Bearcats?

HOW TO WATCH

Miami (1-0) vs. Binghamton Bearcats (0-0) 2 p.m. ET | Sunday, Nov. 10 | Watsco Center

Streaming: ACC Extra/ESPN+

Home Radio: UM Sports Network – 560 WQAM,

Read More Miami Hurricanes On SI:

Read More Miami Hurricanes On SI:

Jim Larrañaga Reflects On Tony Bennett's Retirement And Explains Why He Can Keep Going

Miami Hurricanes Beat Fairleigh Dickinson With a Big Kidd

Miami's Freshmen Shine In Debut Action Against FDU

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes related: TwitterFacebookInstagram, and Youtube

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Home/Basketball